Politics
1News

'This changes things' - What the latest political poll results tell us

7:39pm

The latest 1News Kantar Public poll results are in and they show "things are going to be close" come election time, 1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says.

The poll shows a surge of support for Labour, with the party gaining five percentage points on its last result.

"These numbers are hot off the press. We were polling people over the last five days and right until last night, and what they do is really offer the first impression of the Prime Minister," Mutch McKay said.

There are unsurprisingly still a lot of people who aren't sure how they feel about Chris Hipkins in the job yet, she added.

"But they do think that, first impressions, he's done OK over the weekend with the flooding and they like the fact that he's changed the tone for Labour and really tried to narrow that focus.

"Anyone who thought this was going to be an easy ride for National and for ACT, this changes things."

For a full breakdown of the results and what it could mean for election day, watch the video above.

