Fog sees flights delayed, cancelled at Wellington Airport

Most flights in and out of Wellington Airport have been delayed or cancelled this morning due to heavy fog.

A spokesperson for the airport said this morning "some flights can depart but most arrivals are not expected until later this morning when the fog is due to lift".

However, a statement issued just before noon said the fog "remains here at Wellington Airport and is still causing major disruption".

"Most flights in and out this morning have been cancelled or delayed."

UPDATE: Unfortunately the fog is still here at Wellington Airport. Most flights in and out this morning have been cancelled or delayed. Please check directly with your airlines or via our website for flight information. https://t.co/INaDPk7Q7E — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) January 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately 37 flight arrivals and departures have been cancelled today, a Wellington Airport spokesperson told 1News. Four flights have arrived and one has departed in the last four hours.

Up to date information on any flight delays or cancellations can be found on the Wellington Airport website.