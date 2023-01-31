Basketball
Breakers headed on the road with shot at top-two finish

9:59pm
The Breakers celebrate their victory over Melbourne in Christchurch a fortnight ago

The Breakers celebrate their victory over Melbourne in Christchurch a fortnight ago (Source: Photosport)

The Breakers suddenly have a chance of claiming a crucial second-place finish to the NBL's regular season after some assistance from Adelaide, but like the great teams before them it's now up to them to deliver when it counts.

The New Zealand club is confirmed in the playoffs for the first time in five years after the roughest patch in their history — captain Tom Abercrombie a part of both the highs and the lows having been a Breaker since 2008.

"It's awesome to be, I believe, back where the Breakers belong — in the playoffs," Abercrombie said.

"I don't know if I feel rewarded [for staying through the tough times], but there's definitely an element of satisfaction that I've been able to ride those lows and come out the other side."

Thanks to the 36ers' upset win over the Taipans last night, it's meant the Breakers aren't just back in the playoffs but have a chance to claim an all-important top-two finish to the regular season.

Finishing second will mean they will avoid the play-in tournament at the start of the playoffs and earn homecourt advantage when they do play, but to do so they must win their final two games against the Hawks on Thursday and Bullets this Saturday.

Both games are on the road as an added challenge but coach Mody Maor said his side is ready.

"As an athlete, this is you what you want — your destiny in your own hands. So now it's up to us to go out and perform and we welcome the challenge."

In fact, the tests have already started this week with the team forced to shift their training out to West Auckland away from their headquarters on the North Shore due to a leaky roof caused by the extreme weather in the City of Sails.

To avoid any more disruptions, the Breakers fly to Queenstown tonight before carrying on to Sydney to play Illawarra then Brisbane.

While the Bullets and Hawks are the bottom two teams on the ladder, Abercrombie said they know better than to ease up.

"We've got to go and play the right way."

