Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson 'happy to talk' to media

Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson says she's "happy" to speak to reporters, after mayor Wayne Brown again came under fire for complaining about missing tennis "to deal with media drongos over the flooding".

Leaked WhatsApp messages which Brown joined for organising tennis games, obtained by the New Zealand Herald, show the mayor despondently telling fellow group members he had to cancel a game on Sunday.

"Anyhow I've got to deal with media drongos over the flooding tomorrow so sadly no tennis for me tomorrow."

The mayor has been under fire for days due to his handling of the flood response.

After Brown rejected a request today by RNZ to appear on its Morning Report show, Simpson called in to the show, saying she was “happy to talk to you at any time”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Simpson did not directly respond to the mounting criticism over Brown and his office’s handling of the flood response.

"My understanding is the mayor is on the ground, and has been over the weekend," she said.

"I think as his deputy I am more than happy to do that role. I'm talking to you now. I'll talk to you at any time. That's my commitment to you and to Auckland."

Simpson also dodged questioning around Brown’s labelling of journalists as “drongos”.

"Media play an important part, in my opinion, in helping get our message out. I really appreciate talking to you this morning so that we can inform Aucklanders what they need to do to be prepared for the storm.”

She said the council’s focus is on ensuring the region is “prepared for this afternoon and this evening”.

“It's going to be a rough 24 hours, and I really appreciate you helping us get this message out.”