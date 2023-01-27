Video: Desperate residents flee floodwaters in West Auckland

Desperate residents in Auckland's Henderson have struggled through floodwaters as a torrential deluge of rain leaves roads and homes underwater this evening.

It comes as MetService issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings across the North Island - including a severe thunderstorm warning at red for Tāmaki Makaurau.

As the weather pummels the area, a street in Henderson, Clover Rd, has been completely submerged by flooding.

Residents have water up to their waist - needing to evacuate their homes which are now damaged. Cars have also been filmed bobbing in floodwaters.

A firetruck arrived with the crew assisting locals get to dryer land. A jet-ski has even been deployed to lend a hand.

A number of suburbs across Auckland have been hit hard by the stormy weather, with a many roads needing to be closed due to flood damage.

Parts of Northland and the Coromandel are also being affected.