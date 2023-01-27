New Zealand
1News

Video: Desperate residents flee floodwaters in West Auckland

29 mins ago

Desperate residents in Auckland's Henderson have struggled through floodwaters as a torrential deluge of rain leaves roads and homes underwater this evening.

It comes as MetService issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings across the North Island - including a severe thunderstorm warning at red for Tāmaki Makaurau.

As the weather pummels the area, a street in Henderson, Clover Rd, has been completely submerged by flooding.

Residents have water up to their waist - needing to evacuate their homes which are now damaged. Cars have also been filmed bobbing in floodwaters.

A firetruck arrived with the crew assisting locals get to dryer land. A jet-ski has even been deployed to lend a hand.

A number of suburbs across Auckland have been hit hard by the stormy weather, with a many roads needing to be closed due to flood damage.

Parts of Northland and the Coromandel are also being affected.

New ZealandWeather NewsAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

LIVE: Aucklanders battling to stay afloat amid torrential rain

0:53

LIVE: Aucklanders battling to stay afloat amid torrential rain

29 mins ago

Video: Desperate residents flee floodwaters in West Auckland

0:53

Video: Desperate residents flee floodwaters in West Auckland

5:08pm

Controversial Feb 6 Settlers Day celebration postponed

Controversial Feb 6 Settlers Day celebration postponed

4:51pm

Ukraine seeks Australian Open ban for Novak Djokovic's dad

Ukraine seeks Australian Open ban for Novak Djokovic's dad

4:47pm

Cyclist tackled by police after 'low-speed' Wellington chase

Cyclist tackled by police after 'low-speed' Wellington chase

4:38pm

'Poo in the corner!' Guest appalled by state of Dunedin hostel

'Poo in the corner!' Guest appalled by state of Dunedin hostel
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

AT apologise for Elton John transport announcement

Severe thunderstorm watches for Auckland, Northland

Black alert at 11 Auckland beaches as wastewater overflows