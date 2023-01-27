Controversial Feb 6 Settlers Day celebration postponed

Organisers of Kimbolton's Settlers Day celebration have chosen to postpone the day due to potential disruption.

By Enya Murphy

In a recent post to Kimbolton's local community page, organiser Tony Waugh expressed that there has been mixed feelings about holding the event.

"Settlers Day organising committee have been surprised, disappointed and upset at comments on social media.

"What was a simple community family day event, a day of laughter, friendly rivalry between local communities," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Settlers Day has caused controversy online due to the day being held on Waitangi Day without having local iwi involved in the event.

An event celebrating European settlers, and without reference to Te Tiriti, is being held in Kimbolton on Waitangi Day. (Source: 1News)

Waugh did express that it was for all within the community.

"Everyone was welcome regardless of their ancestry or tangata whenua."

Despite the widespread support from local iwi and the Kimbolton community, the day will be postponed.

"The organisers have put the community’s safety as their top priority, and decided to postpone the event until a future date can be set," Waugh said.

Tony Waugh and Ngāti Kauwhata have been contacted for further comment.