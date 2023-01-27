Te Ao Māori
1News

Controversial Feb 6 Settlers Day celebration postponed

8:52am
Tony Waugh says the event is about "bringing together local communities".

Tony Waugh says the event is about "bringing together local communities". (Source: 1News)

Organisers of Kimbolton's Settlers Day celebration have chosen to postpone the day due to potential disruption.

By Enya Murphy

In a recent post to Kimbolton's local community page, organiser Tony Waugh expressed that there has been mixed feelings about holding the event.

"Settlers Day organising committee have been surprised, disappointed and upset at comments on social media.

"What was a simple community family day event, a day of laughter, friendly rivalry between local communities," he added.

The Settlers Day has caused controversy online due to the day being held on Waitangi Day without having local iwi involved in the event.

An event celebrating European settlers, and without reference to Te Tiriti, is being held in Kimbolton on Waitangi Day.

An event celebrating European settlers, and without reference to Te Tiriti, is being held in Kimbolton on Waitangi Day. (Source: 1News)

Waugh did express that it was for all within the community.

"Everyone was welcome regardless of their ancestry or tangata whenua."

Despite the widespread support from local iwi and the Kimbolton community, the day will be postponed.

"The organisers have put the community’s safety as their top priority, and decided to postpone the event until a future date can be set," Waugh said.

Tony Waugh and Ngāti Kauwhata have been contacted for further comment.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriWaitangi Day

SHARE

Latest

Popular

0 min ago

Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

1 min ago

Renters, not 'squeezed middle' carrying financial burden - commentator

10:00

Renters, not 'squeezed middle' carrying financial burden - commentator

16 mins ago

Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in West Bank violence

Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in West Bank violence

24 mins ago

BREAKING

Armed teen arrested after stolen car chase in Palmerston North

Armed teen arrested after stolen car chase in Palmerston North

28 mins ago

Analysis: Spine forming in Silver Ferns' starting line up

Analysis: Spine forming in Silver Ferns' starting line up

SPONSORED

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Jason Momoa welcomed to Auckland marae during visit to NZ

PM, te ao Māori leaders pay tribute to Titewhai Harawira

Long-time activist Titewhai Harawira dies aged 90

Photos: Ardern all smiles at Rātana as she bids farewell as PM