Iwi surprised Manawatū town holding Feb 6 'Settlers Day' celebration

By Enya Murphy
Mana whenua based in the Manawatū region are shocked and saddened to learn a group within the Kimbolton community plan to hold an event celebrating European settlers on Waitangi Day.
Kimbolton is a small rural farming town north of Feilding.
The event organiser, Tony Waugh, told 1News the purpose of the event was to acknowledge the town's European heritage and he wasn't aware any recognised iwi existed in the area.
People were encouraged to dress in their best old-time outfits.
"My belief is that Waitangi Day is a holiday set aside for all New Zealanders to celebrate their connection to the land, their tangata whenua, in whatever fashion they wish," he said.
Despite the event being on Waitangi Day, there are no plans to acknowledge the Treaty of Waitangi in any way.
However, Ngāti Kauwhata are the recognised iwi in the area, and only learned about the event after 1News brought it to their attention.
Spokesperson Meihana Durie said it caught his people by surprise.
"Surprise in the sense that this particular event has been arranged to take place on Waitangi, which is a day that is very important and special to all New Zealanders.
"The element of surprise [comes from] the fact that there isn't really reference or context around what Te Tiriti o Waitangi means for the region in relationship to Ngāti Kauwhata who are tangata whenua of the Orauwa valley region."
Durie acknowledges that the decision to hold the event on Waitangi Day may not have been a deliberate attempt to hurt anyone.
Waugh told 1News that was never his intention and he's open to speaking with iwi.
Opportunity to strengthen relationship
Ngāti Kauwhata are keen to speak with organisers to resolve the issue, and see this as an opportunity to strengthen their relationship with the Kimbolton community.
Ngāti Kauwhata say that they will take this opportunity to educate.
