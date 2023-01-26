Woman, 29, posed as New Jersey high school student, attended classes

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in New Jersey after posing as a high-school student and attending classes for nearly a week.

Police said Hyejeong Shin allegedly enrolled as a student at New Brunswick High School using a fake birth certificate, abc7NY reports.

She attended classes for four days before being caught by officials.

She has been charged with providing a false government document and has been barred from entering the school grounds.

While Shin won’t be appearing at the school anytime soon, some parents and students are still feeling uneasy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Last week, supposedly, the administrators let in a 29-year-old Korean lady," one student said. "So basically everybody was scared. Some people gave their personal information to that lady."

A group of students staged a protest on Wednesday afternoon.

The school district's superintendent said, "state law prohibits a student being prevented from attending school based on lack of documentation."