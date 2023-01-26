Politics
UK PM to Hipkins: Let's meet 'over a British sausage roll'

57 mins ago
UK PM Rishi Sunak, left, and NZ PM Chris Hipkins, right, both have a taste for sausage rolls.

UK PM Rishi Sunak, left, and NZ PM Chris Hipkins, right, both have a taste for sausage rolls. (Source: 1News)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for his appointment on Twitter last night.

The UK leader shared a message of support that also alluded to Hipkins' documented love for sausage rolls.

"Looking forward to working with @chrishipkins as the new Prime Minister of New Zealand," the tweet read.

"Our countries have so much in common, and I hope we get to discuss our shared priorities in person soon - maybe over a British sausage roll?" Sunak teased.

Attached to the message was a tweet from Sky News describing Hipkins as "a man with a passion for sausage rolls, and a knack for making light of live TV mistakes".

Hipkins celebrated his birthday in September with a sausage roll cake, a savoury treat that captured the attention of social media.

New ZealandWorldPoliticsUK and Europe

