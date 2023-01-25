Chris Hipkins becomes New Zealand's 41st Prime Minister

Chris Hipkins is officially New Zealand's new prime minister, succeeding Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern formally resigned from the role at Government House to Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro earlier this morning.

Hipkins' appointment was confirmed by Kiro at about 11.23am on Wednesday, making him the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Kiro said she looked forward to working with Hipkins and had come to "cherish and appreciate" the relationship between the Governor General and prime minister.

Deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

She congratulated him on the role and told Hipkins and Sepuloni to "take this moment to reflect and celebrate with your loved ones".

Hipkins thanked Kiro.

"This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life."

He said he took the appointments seriously.

Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

Sepuloni congratulated Hipkins and thanked him for the trust she had placed in him and specifically acknowledged its meaning to the Pasifika community.

It follows Ardern's announcement she would resign last Thursday. She made the announcement - along with the election date of October 14 - while on caucus retreat in Napier.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday it was revealed only one candidate had put his name forward in nomination to become the new Labour party leader - Chris Hipkins.

Deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni. (Source: 1News)

The support of the caucus was confirmed on Sunday, and Hipkins revealed his choice for the new deputy prime minister: Carmel Sepuloni.

Sepuloni's appointment is historic, as she is the first person of Pacific heritage to take on the role.