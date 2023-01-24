Security for MPs likely to increase in election build-up

Security for Members of Parliament is likely to increase this year as the October general election approaches, according to Corporate Services deputy chief executive Mitch Knight.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Knight said security has been ramping up over the past few years and several measures have been implemented since 2019.

He said some of the most effective security measures aren't noticeable to the public and are intelligence-led.

"The public won't notice a huge amount of difference, if you come to Parliament, you will be screened through a metal detector, your bags will be screened but behind the scenes there's actually a lot going on.

"We do know who is in Parliament, we know what they're there for and we know why they're there."

Knight said there is also a significant amount of security for electoral community offices.

"Some of the threats that have come in these days are unfortunately sort of focused on a member's electoral office so security there has been a major focus for us over the years as well."

He said the biggest change in security over the last couple of years is members engaging with Parliament and wanting more security for themselves and their offices.

"Years ago, members didn't really want to engage with security, they wanted to be open and accessible but now they realise that open and accessible has to go hand in hand with safe and secure."

Asked if there is facial recognition technology at Parliament, Knight said: "I really don't want to go into the specifics of what technology we have behind the scenes, talking about it somewhat negates their effectiveness."

"The threats are real and they are increasing so both Members of Parliament and the parliamentary service security operational team take this extremely seriously and so we are working behind the scenes to make sure that this year especially being election year is as safe as we can possibly make it through mitigation of that risk."

Knight also said the security at community events may change this year for both government and opposition members.

"Traditionally, Members of Parliament have just gone to community events, maybe by themselves or with one staff member but what we might see going forward is actually them being accompanied by parliamentary security staff.

"Just making sure you know, venue review, entry exit points review, and just keeping abreast of the situation.

"We did have a number of issues last year with community events where members of Parliament, both government and opposition, went to events and the situation did spiral out of control with some protesters present so we're looking to upgrade security at those events this year."