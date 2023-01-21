Key dates for 2023 general election revealed

The Electoral Commission has released a list of key dates for the 2023 general election.

The dates come after the Prime Minister announced Kiwis will head to the polls on October 14.

The timeline covers all important dates for this year's electoral cycle - including when Parliament will be dissolved and when overseas voting begins.

Key dates:

Friday 14 July: A regulated period for election adverting expenses will begin.

Friday 8 September: Parliament will be dissolved by the Governor General.

Sunday 10 September: The Governor General will issue a formal direction to the Electoral Commission to hold an election. This is known as Writ Day.

Friday 15 September: Nominations for candidates battling to be MPs will close at noon.

Wednesday 27 September: Overseas voting will start.

Monday 2 October: Advanced voting starts.

Friday 13 October: Advanced voting ends. The night before the election means all advertising related to it must stop; signs will be taken down by midnight.

Saturday 14 October - Election Day: Millions of Kiwis will head to cast their ballots between 9am to 7pm.

Preliminary election results will be made available progressively after ballots close at 7pm.

Friday 3 November: Final election results will be announced.

Thursday 9 November: Last day for the return of the writ.