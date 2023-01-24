Rātana: Luxon's co-governance comments dishonour Treaty - Greens

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said Christopher Luxon's comments on co-governance "trampled all over" te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Speaking to 1News at Rātana today, Davidson said from what she understood of Luxon's earlier speech, he had "trampled all over the articles of te Tiriti".

It followed a speech from Luxon earlier in the day where he said National's opposition to co-governance didn't mean it didn't want Māori involved in decision-making or partnering with Māori.

"We have a principal objection because New Zealand has one government.

"I think it has been quite a divisive and immature conversation over recent years. I personally believe it's because the Government hasn't been upfront or transparent with the New Zealand people about where it's going and what it's doing."

His comments followed a speaker from the paepae calling on him "not be afraid of co-governance" and that "we welcome you to not be afraid of loosening the grip of power."

Responding to his comments, Davidson said she was "surprised that he thought it was the right thing to do here in te ao Māori".

"I think it gives a clear message about where his values are at."

She said co-governance was about tino rangatiratanga.

“When Māori are able to control our people and our land, it’s good for everyone.

“Whether it’s looking after our rivers and our waters, looking after our community, that is good for future generations.

“That’s the conversation that Mr Luxon has no ability to grasp and it’s a bit weird that he went and [said] something that dishonours Te Tiriti here at Rātana here today.”

She said Luxon’s comments were either “silly” or “naive” to say something that was, in her opinion, against Te Tiriti.

“I’m surprised that he had the cheek to actually put that out loud.”

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Luxon expanded on his comments, saying the Government had failed to "take people with them" and adequately explain what was meant by co-governance.

He said National opposed co-governance for public services.

"What [National] are highly supportive of is Māori success and Māori improving Māori outcomes, we just do not believe [co-governance is] the right model by which to be able to achieve that."

Luxon said he did believe Rātana was the place to raise the issue.

"On co-governance it's been messy. The word's been misappropriated."

Asked if the National Party took any responsibility for that, Luxon said it was "a new National Party under new leadership".

"I wasn't part of a previous administration ... I wasn't part of the top three of [the Judith Collins] leadership group."

He said the National Party was focused on outcomes for Māori.