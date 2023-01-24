Rātana: Luxon says co-governance debate 'divisive and immature'

1:46pm
|
1News

Christopher Luxon says the debate over co-governance has become "divisive and immature" but reaffirmed his party's firm opposition on the issue at his first appearance at Rātana.

During his speech, the National leader turned his focus to the issue as the "big topic of the day" and blamed the Government for not being "upfront or transparent" on the issue.

"We support the targeting of people and their needs - on the basis of needs, not ethnicity, in order to secure improved outcomes.

"I appreciate that might be difficult news, " Luxon said, "but I want to explain the context for where we're coming from on that."

He and deputy leader Nicola Willis arrived for Rātana festivities just after 11am. The opposition leader spoke just before 1pm - ahead of Ardern later in the afternoon.

Read More

Luxon was earlier called on by a speaker from the paepae to "not be afraid of co-governance" and that "we welcome you to not be afraid of loosening the grip of power."

The party leader spoke about "three big macro thoughts" around the cost of living, the party's "deep belief" for the equality of opportunity, and opposition to centralisation.

On co-governance, he said National's opposition "doesn't mean that we don't want Māori involved in decision-making and partnering with Māori".

"We have a principal objection because New Zealand has one government," Luxon said.

"I think it has been quite a divisive and immature conversation over recent years. I personally believe it's because the Government hasn't been upfront or transparent with the New Zealand people about where it's going and what it's doing.

"I believe in constitutional issues - you spend your political capital, you make your case, and you take people with you."

In opening his speech, Luxon also said that the National still has "work to do" on the diversity of its caucus.

"We have work to do in the National Party - we are a party that had a poor election result. We did not have the diversity that we want to have going forward, but I'm incredibly proud of the progress that we've made."

The Rātana celebrations serve as a test for Luxon and incoming Labour leader Chris Hipkins' relationship with Māoridom - with Jacinda Ardern giving her last speech as PM.

National's potential coalition partner, ACT, is not attending the event. The annual Rātana is unofficially regarded as marking the beginning of a new political year.

For decades, politicians have descended on Rātana Pā, about 21 kilometres south of Whanganui, for the event - with celebrations returning after a two-year Covid hiatus.

