Rātana Day celebrations kick off after two-year hiatus

8:09pm
|
Te Karere
Mōrehu commence Rātana faith commemoration

Mōrehu commence Rātana faith commemoration (Source: Te Karere)

The annual Rātana celebrations took place on Monday, following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Regan Paranihi, Ethan Oneroa

A mix of church and iwi leaders converged onto Rātana Pā to celebrate the first day of the event, which signifies the birth of the faith’s founder, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana.

It has also been known to be one of the first public engagements of the year for politicians, and although most of them are not due to arrive in Rātana until Tuesday, former deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, alongside his party arrived early, sending a message of caution to Rātana leaders.

“You know what’s going to happen tomorrow. All those politicians will be turning up and they’ll be making you promises.

“They’ll promise you a bridge where there is no river,” he remarked, while the audience responded with laughter.

Spokesperson for the Rātana church Kamaka Manuel hopes politicians can come together to celebrate the occasion with mōrehu (followers of the faith).

“Ētahi wā ka haramai rātou anō nei ki te kawe i o rātou taupatupatu kōrero ki runga i a tātou, inā anō hoki ka tū te pōti i te mutunga o tēnei tau (Sometimes they bring along with them their disputes and challenges here to our event, considering it is also an election year as well).”

Celebrations are set to continue until Wednesday.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriReligion

SHARE

Latest

Popular

9:14pm

Wellington bar runs out of CO2, forced to stop serving tap beer

Wellington bar runs out of CO2, forced to stop serving tap beer

9:02pm

Hipkins' cap, sunnies being auctioned to raise funds for Labour

Hipkins' cap, sunnies being auctioned to raise funds for Labour

8:09pm

Rātana Day celebrations kick off after two-year hiatus

2:14

Rātana Day celebrations kick off after two-year hiatus

7:45pm

Surge in reckless dirt bikers seen across Bay of Plenty

Surge in reckless dirt bikers seen across Bay of Plenty

7:31pm

Renewed calls for better water safety education for migrants

2:22

Renewed calls for better water safety education for migrants

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Signs installed in Whanganui township mark Māori name change

Kapa haka performers around NZ gear up for Te Matatini festival

Ngāti Kauwhata to meet with 'Settlers Day' event organisers

Māori King 'grateful' for Ardern's work with Kīngitanga