Stan Walker at Rātana: Māori Party 'really moving the needle'

Singer Stan Walker has voiced his support for Te Pāti Māori - and revealed he has considered politics himself.

Walker, who lives with his wife in Whanganui, made the comments while attending Rātana ceremonies on Tuesday.

He said Rātana was a big part of his life, with one of his grandfathers born and bred not far away, and had visited as a child.

Walker (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Porou, Tūhoe) said he was excited to see the Māori Party in attendance.

"They're loud and proud and they represent us as a voice for our people. It's just awesome to see what they've been doing."

He said the Māori Party in Parliament was "everything of what I hope to be" as Māori.

"We have awesome representation with our two MPs [Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi].

"They're speaking for us and they're really moving the needle and they're giving our voice back to our people as tangata whenua."

Walker said he was looking forward to seeing what the two Māori party MPs would do at Rātana.

Asked if he would consider a career in politics himself, Walker said he had thought about it.

"Yes and no, but I think I need to get educated. What I do love and what I stand for is our people and the needs for our people.

"The needs for myself don't always match up for what our people need. In terms of politics, and policies ... there's a lot that works for me but if I win and my people lose, what's the point in that?"

Asked if that meant if he stood it would be for Te Pāti Māori, Walker said he would "stand alongside".

"I'm no politician, I have influence with our people, so I know my power and I know my platform, so anything that I can do to provide help for our people, I'm here for.

"I don't know anything about politics - I know whānau politics, I know Māori politics.

"I'm a great arguer," Walker joked.

Walker, who won Australia Idol in 2009, said the ceremonies were a time for the community to remember "who we are and where we're going" as a hāhi (church).

"My hope for this few days here is that people will come together as one, and realise what the kaupapa is. The kaupapa here is ... a celebration and I hope that people can come together and out their differences aside .

"I like a little bit of a debate, too, at the same time."

Tuesday's ceremony is a significant moment in the annual political calendar rendered more significant as outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's last major engagement in the role.

Ardern, who announced her resignation on Thursday last week, is expected to deliver her final speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday afternoon.

Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins is also expected to speak, and Opposition leader Christopher Luxon, along with deputy National Party leader Nicola Willis, are also in attendance.