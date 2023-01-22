Watch: Hipkins and Ardern embrace as Labour caucus cheers

1:45pm
|
1News

Chris Hipkins received a big hug from outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern as the Labour caucus gave him a standing ovation this afternoon.

The caucus is meeting to confirm Hipkins as the new Labour leader, with him then to be sworn in as the new prime minister.

"Well done Chippy!" someone called out. "Go the Hutt!" Tāmati Coffey yelled.

Yesterday Hipkins said it's a "massive honour" as he prepares to become the 41st prime minister.

"I am really looking forward to the job," Hipkins told media.



"I am feeling energised and enthusiastic and I am looking forward to getting to the work.

"It's a big day for a boy from the Hutt.

"It's an enormous privilege. It's also an enormous responsibility and the weight of that responsibility is still sinking in."

Hipkins was the sole nominee to replace Ardern, following her resignation.

There is a press conference expected to be held at 3pm after the meeting.

New Zealand

0 min ago

One dead after 'water incident' in Tāwharanui north of Auckland

7 mins ago

LIVE: Hipkins thanks Ardern as he takes over as Labour leader, PM

5:37

12 mins ago

BREAKING

Full video: Hipkins and Sepuloni speak as new roles confirmed

33 mins ago

New Zealand sevens teams clinch Cup final places after dominant wins

2:23pm

4 Hamilton teens arrested after stealing car, driving on footpath

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

