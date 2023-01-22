Chris Hipkins announces priorities as new prime minister

Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins has addressed the nation ahead of his swearing-in on Wednesday.

Hipkins and his new deputy Carmel Sepuloni took to the stage in the Beehive Theatrette to offer thanks to their Labour colleagues, honour the outgoing prime minister and give a broad outline of what his Government will focus on.

He started by honouring Jacinda Ardern, who will be relieved of her duties in just three days.

"New Zealand is in a much better position compared to most other countries, economically and socially, because of Jacinda's leadership," he said.

He also highlighted Ardern's impact on women, saying there are still steps to take towards ensuring equality for women in leadership.

"Jacinda's leadership has been an inspiration to women and girls everywhere - but it's also been a reminder that we've got a way to go when it comes to ensuring women in leadership receive the same respect as their male counterparts."

Hipkins made it clear that his Government's priority would be to help lower and middle-income families as well as small businesses through the rising cost of living.

"I know that many people in New Zealand, many families, are struggling at the moment; I know that people are worried about paying their grocery bills and paying their mortgages.

"My Government will bring a strong clarity, a sense of purpose and priority to helping New Zealanders through these tough economic times.

"My focus will be on the here and now and the bread and butter issues that people care about."

He also said he plans to reign back some of the more long-term projects the Government has been working on.

"I know that some New Zealanders feel that we are doing too much too fast, and I have heard that message.

"Over the coming week, Cabinet will be making decisions on reigning in some projects and programmes that aren’t essential right now."

Hipkins covered what his first week as PM will look like, which includes the Monday media rounds as well as meeting with members of the public to discuss the issues that affect them the most.

"We don't need a change of heart, we need to apply the heart to the things that matter most to Kiwis, and that is exactly what we will be doing," he closed with.