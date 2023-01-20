NZ's next prime minister could be announced tomorrow

Parliament in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

The next prime minister and Labour Party leader may be revealed as early as tomorrow, depending on how many are nominated.

Caucus has agreed to meet on Sunday 22 January at 1pm, at that time they may be voting on multiple nominations or, if only one person is nominated, "an endorsement by caucus is required," says chief whip Duncan Webb.

"If a vote is required the vote will be by exhaustive ballot. That means it will be by rounds and the lowest polling candidate will be removed at the end of each round.

"This will continue until either one candidate has two thirds of the vote or more, or there are two candidates and neither can secure two thirds of the vote.

The nominations themselves must be received by 9am on Saturday, these require support from at least 10% of the caucus which, with 64 MPs, is 7 MPs.

This means, if the Labour Party unites behind a single nominee ahead of the caucus meeting, the new leader could be announced by tomorrow.

Currently, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has made it clear he will not be running, and Health Minister Chris Hipkins, Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood have not made any indications either way.