Two New World supermarkets fined for opening on Good Friday

Supermarket. (Source: 1News)

Two New World supermarkets in Wanaka have been fined for opening on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

Greta Enterprises Limited, trading as Wanaka New World, and Aspiring Foodmarket Limited, trading as New World Three Parks, have each been fined $750 at the Christchurch District Court for violating the Shop Trading Hours Act.

The law means it is illegal to open on Christmas Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and until 1pm on ANZAC day.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said the two stores "wilfully" opened on Good Friday despite warning letters.

"Despite MBIE reminding the two stores and Foodstuffs South Island Chief Executive in early April 2022, the two stores opened on Good Friday, which was against the law," MBIE regional Manager Louisa Ward said.

"As a leader and major employer in the retail sector, it is extremely disappointing to see a prominent group like Foodstuffs South Island having two owners/operators blatantly choosing to ignore their legal responsibilities and focus on profit making.

"By comparison, Foodstuffs North Island Co-operative and Countdown were both responsible corporate citizens who complied with the law," Ward said.

The maximum fine for breaking the Shop Trading Act is $1000.