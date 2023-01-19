Two New World supermarkets fined for opening on Good Friday

31 mins ago
|
1News
Supermarket.

Supermarket. (Source: 1News)

Two New World supermarkets in Wanaka have been fined for opening on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

Greta Enterprises Limited, trading as Wanaka New World, and Aspiring Foodmarket Limited, trading as New World Three Parks, have each been fined $750 at the Christchurch District Court for violating the Shop Trading Hours Act.

The law means it is illegal to open on Christmas Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and until 1pm on ANZAC day.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said the two stores "wilfully" opened on Good Friday despite warning letters.

"Despite MBIE reminding the two stores and Foodstuffs South Island Chief Executive in early April 2022, the two stores opened on Good Friday, which was against the law," MBIE regional Manager Louisa Ward said.

"As a leader and major employer in the retail sector, it is extremely disappointing to see a prominent group like Foodstuffs South Island having two owners/operators blatantly choosing to ignore their legal responsibilities and focus on profit making.

"By comparison, Foodstuffs North Island Co-operative and Countdown were both responsible corporate citizens who complied with the law," Ward said.

The maximum fine for breaking the Shop Trading Act is $1000.

New ZealandEconomyBusiness

SHARE

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Māori King 'grateful' for Ardern's work with Kīngitanga

Māori King 'grateful' for Ardern's work with Kīngitanga

31 mins ago

Two New World supermarkets fined for opening on Good Friday

Two New World supermarkets fined for opening on Good Friday

50 mins ago

Older men not listening to water safety advice - safety expert

Older men not listening to water safety advice - safety expert

59 mins ago

20 firefighers battle blaze at building in Auckland's Wairau Valley

0:09

20 firefighers battle blaze at building in Auckland's Wairau Valley

9:49pm

Fire at Skippers Road in Queenstown burns 6 hectares of land

Fire at Skippers Road in Queenstown burns 6 hectares of land

10:59am

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial

Retail card spending drops $166m in December

Costco effect: Cookie Time in high demand in Japanese stores

'Get-rich-quick' scams blamed for rise in financial services complaints