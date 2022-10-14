Luxon alerted to Kuriger conflict of interest by 'third party'

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says a "third party" raised concerns that led to Barbara Kuriger's resignation from her portfolios.

The senior MP resigned from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety over a conflict of interest, Luxon announced today in a statement.

Kuriger's family was involved in a dispute with the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) that conflicted with these portfolios, the statement read.

In 2018, Kuriger's husband and son, Louis and Tony Kuriger, appeared in court facing charges of animal ill-treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was alleged dozens of cows were ill-treated by Louis and Tony between October 2016 and April 2017, with the animals eventually put down due to extreme suffering.

Her son, Tony, was convicted in 2020 while charges were dropped against her husband.

At the time, Kuriger said she had kept the National Party "fully informed throughout the investigation".

Luxon told reporters this afternoon he already knew about the court proceedings involving Kuriger's family, but only became aware of the "extent of her involvement" and the "ongoing nature of the dispute" with MPI recently.

"A third-party person came forward and raised the issue was raised with my office about a week or so ago."

He says Kuriger made the decision herself to resign last night after the pair had a conversation about the matter.

In a statement earlier, Kuriger said the dispute was "over events that occurred in 2017".

ADVERTISEMENT

"This has created a blurred line with my portfolio responsibilities and in order to continue to support my family, I am stepping aside," she said.

"Although the dispute is, for me, a personal matter which I have endeavoured at all times to keep separate from my professional role, I accept there has been a conflict of interest which I should have recognised sooner, and managed."

Luxon wouldn't say whether the MP had abused her power by using her official email or letterhead to influence the dispute.

"Regardless of whether she's using her email, what email address she's using, the big substantive issue here is there is no doubt about it - there is a major conflict of interest."

MPI has refused to comment on the nature of the dispute.

However, Luxon isn't concerned about the impacts of the controversy, saying the matter was actually "a very positive thing" for National.

"I think it actually speaks to the fact that as a party and a team we face up to our behaviour and we face up and we have standards."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had taken "swift and decisive action".

Meanwhile, Luxon said Kuriger is "highly unlikely" to take on agricultural responsibilities going forward but she still has Luxon's support as an MP.

"I think Barbara has a lot to offer our team and our caucus and we'll leave the door open for her."

He said she will now turn her focus to representing her electorate.

"She'll be the very best local MP for Taranaki-King Country she can be."