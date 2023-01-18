40% of Pasifika living in home not big enough for family

A report into Pacific housing in Aotearoa shows nearly 40% of Pasifika live in a home that isn’t big enough for their families.

However Stats NZ data out this morning shows Pacific people scored higher on family wellbeing than the general population due to intergenerational living.

“Being able to be together is everything for us islanders…family is everything,” says father of six Tavita Tonumaivao.

The working family considers themselves lucky as they have a rental property which includes a three bedroom home, a converted garage with two bedrooms and a cabin in the front garden.

Extended family are also able to stay if they need to – sometimes there are up to 13 people here.

Stats NZ wellbeing and housing statistics manager Sarah Drake says despite the benefits of living in larger family groups, homes that are too small for the number of occupants can be linked to a range of negative housing outcomes which can in turn affect health.

“Our growing Pacific population is often unsupported by our current housing, particularly in large areas like Auckland, where Pacific peoples are most likely to be located – and where even unsuitable housing can be unaffordable to rent or own,” she says.

According to the Pacific housing: People, place, and wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand report, 65% of Pacific peoples live in rented homes compared with 36% of the total population.

More than half of those living in overcrowded conditions have houses that are damp, cold or in need of repair.

Pacific people are much less likely to own their own homes – only 35% living in owner-occupied homes compared with 64% of the total population.

Tonumaivao says his family’s dream has always been to buy a home, but says it is a “pipedream”.

“The way our economy is at the moment I can’t see that in the near future for us, even in the distant future I can't see that,” he says.