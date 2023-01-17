Rare native fish spotted in Wellington Harbour

56 mins ago
|
1News
The scaly gurnard in Wellington Harbour.

The scaly gurnard in Wellington Harbour. (Source: Supplied)

A rare native fish has been spotted in Wellington Harbour, one of the few times the species has been caught on camera in its natural habitat according to researchers.

The scaly gurnard is a reddish-coloured fish that grows to about 20cm.

It's known to live in Wellington waters - but sightings are rare.

Victoria University of Wellington marine biologist Valerio Micaroni was exploring animal communities in the shallow waters around Wellington with colleague Francesca Strano when they saw the gurnard.

