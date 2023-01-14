Four youths arrested after Hamilton police chase

Four youths have been arrested after a car chase in Hamilton this afternoon, police say.

A vehicle of interest to an investigation failed to stop for police on East Street in Pukekohe at 10.42am.

A police spokesperson says they followed the driver at a legal road speed but did not pursue the vehicle further.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle quickly after and were picked up in another but again police did not commit to a pursuit - and once more the occupants abandoned their vehicle in Ōtara, and were picked up in another.

The third vehicle was allegedly stolen, police say.

The fleeing vehicle was spiked near the Victoria Street and Wall Street, Hamilton intersection at 12.43pm, and then hit a police car.

At that point police were authorised to initiate a chase due to reports of them having a firearm in the vehicle, although none was found.

The Eagle helicopter took over the chase shortly after, with the driver continuing to flee until they lost control of their vehicle and the occupants fled - police then moved in and arrested the four youths.

Police say they face a number of driving and dishonesty related charges.

Although the chase caused disruption and distress to other drivers, no members of the public were injured.