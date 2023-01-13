King Charles all smiles on Scotland visit, despite Harry saga

King Charles was in good form during his first public appearances since the release of his son Prince Harry's explosive memoir and TV interviews, in which he levelled all manner of accusations at the royal family.

Harry has made claims about stories being leaked to the press, a fight with brother William, that the pair begged their father not to marry Camilla, and the treatment of wife Meghan.

Charles made a low key trip to Aboyne Community Shed in a village in Scotland, where he met representatives of various support groups.

Britain's King Charles III visits the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed (Source: Associated Press)

He raised a few laughs while signing a guest book at a men's shed, having famously got angry with a pen in the days after the Queen's death last year.

None of the royals have commented about the revelations, with the Prince and Princess of Wales ignoring a question shouted in their direction as they arrived at Royal Liverpool University Hospital

A man was heard asking: "Do you ever plan to comment on Harry's book, sir?"

They ignored the question.