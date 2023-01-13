Air NZ pokes fun at Harry and Meghan over book error

11:05am
|
1News
An Air New Zealand plane.

An Air New Zealand plane. (Source: Getty)

Air New Zealand is poking fun at Prince Harry and Meghan following the launch of Harry's book, Spare, after an error involving the airline.

In the memoir, there's a claim Meghan booked an Air New Zealand flight from Mexico to the UK.

"We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now,” Harry wrote.

"Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg."

However, Air New Zealand has since debunked the claim, saying it doesn't operate the flight they supposedly booked.

"We’ve never had flights between Mexico and the UK. And we only have Business Premier," the airline told NZ Herald.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, in an interview with Oprah.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, in an interview with Oprah. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Now, Air NZ has responded online with a tweet poking fun at the couple.

"Introducing #SussexClass... Apparently coming soon," the tweet read, with a crown and eyes emoji.

Air New Zealand tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan.

Air New Zealand tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan. (Source: Supplied)

The tweet has been met with laughs, including one person who asked in the comments "any Spare seats?"

"When are you flying to Mexico?" asked another.

1News has approached Air NZ for further comment.

