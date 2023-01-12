Six60 tune transformed into kapa haka festival anthem

As Auckland prepares to host the biggest kapa haka spectacle in the world next month, organisers have given 1News a glimpse of the festival's new anthem.

One of Six60's biggest hits, The Greatest, has been translated into te reo Māori to create the official Te Matatini theme song for 2023.

Its lead singer Matiu Walters said the song was the perfect expression of what it meant to perform kapa haka at the highest level.

"Once it's gone through that filter and translated, it makes a lot of sense, what kapa haka stands for, the process of working and striving and putting yourself in a position to win but also to fail.

"We've experienced those feelings and we know a lot of people out there do," he said.

Musical Director Rob Ruha has been instrumental to the new song's inception.

"It's about striving, encouraging people to have faith beyond what they can do and what they think they can achieve. It's about inspiring people to occupy places of inspiration. I think that is what Te Matatini is all about. That's what it's been about for the last 50 years.

"It's inspired me and some of our greatest artists in the country. I think this is the perfect song."

Matiu Walter's whānau has a long and renowned kapa haka history.

His grandparents performed for Waihīrere, the festival's inaugural winners in 1972.

"My experiences with my nan and with koro is always being around the fire and with my wh ānau and how beautiful their voices were and how much my granddad hogged the guitar cos he knew every so ng, and every song was the same chords," he said.

The song will be officially released next month ahead of Te Matatini's hugely anticipated return to Auckland.

Kaiwhakahaere Wi Pere Mita said up to 60,000 spectators are expected to attend the the four day event, starting on February 22.

"We know that 40 odd teams will take the stage next month and they will bring with them their legacies, their stories their histories their marae. But we also want it to be a place for everyone else to feel they are part of the festival as well," he said.

"Music is the thing that unites everyone and through this theme song we want everyone to understand they have a place in this festival."

Waihīrere will be among the kapa taking to the stage 50 years on from their first win.

The grandson of two of the group's stalwarts is honoured to now add to their legacy.