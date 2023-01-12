Cyclone Hale moves away but road closures remain

Arakihi Road in Gisborne. (Source: Uawa Civil Defence)

Cyclone Hale is moving on after days of slamming parts of the North Island with severe wind and rain.

"By [tonight] all traces of the cyclone will be gone," MetService said on Twitter.

And the final severe weather warnings in place due to Cyclone Hale ended overnight.

The storm's effects are still being felt, however, with a state of emergency remaining in Tairāwhiti until further notice.

"Once we understand the full picture, we can move into recovery mode," the Gisborne District Council said on its website.

MetService's rain radar for the North Island at 6.43am on Thursday. (Source: MetService)

A number of state highway closures were still in place this morning:

In the Coromandel, SH25 is closed between Te Puru and Tapu due to a slip until further notice.

In Tairāwhiti, SH35 is closed between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria "due to a weather event" until further notice.

In Hawke's Bay, SH2 is closed between Whirinaki and Wairoa due to a slip until further notice.

In Manawatū-Whanganui, SH56 is closed at the Opiki River Bridge due to flooding until further notice.

In Wellington region, SH53 is at Waihenga Bridge due to rising water levels until further notice.

Information about local road closures is available on local council websites.