Cyclone Hale: Road closures 'testing everyone' - Waka Kotahi

A slip on SH25 at Ruamahunga in the Coromandel today. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency are working to repair damage to the state highway network after Cyclone Hale brought flooding and slips to the North Island's east coast over the past two days - but they warn there could be more damage on the way.

National journey manager Helen Harris said the situation "is testing everyone".

After this week's severe weather, a number of state highway closures are still in place:

In the Coromandel, SH25 is closed between Te Puru and Tapu due to a slip until further notice.

In Tairāwhiti, SH35 is closed between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria "due to a weather event" until further notice.

In Hawke's Bay, SH2 is closed between Whirinaki and Wairoa due to a slip until further notice.

In Manawatū-Whanganui, SH56 is closed at the Opiki River Bridge due to flooding until further notice.

"The welfare of people living near SH35 in particular, is our key concern," Harris said.

"We understand how critical this highway is for getting food and supplies to whānau and towns."

Harris added that some of the contractors working to repair the roads were affected by the damage personally.

A slip on SH25A at Kopu Hikuai in Waikato today. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

"Yet they prioritise their work in these events each and every time. We are very grateful for their commitment as we couldn't do this without them," she said, adding that it comes after other severe weather events have affected the region in recent years.

And we're not out of the woods yet, Harris said.

"Further damage could occur on the network, even as the weather improves, due to saturated ground and unstable slopes."