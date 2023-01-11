Sam Smith to play one-off NZ show later this year

They will be playing in 5 different cities across Australia and New Zealand. (Source: Supplied)

Global superstar Sam Smith has announced a one-off New Zealand show for later this year.

As part of their Gloria tour, Smith will play at Auckland's Spark Arena on November 11, as well as four Australian dates.

"Both countries hold such a special place in my heart and we’re working hard on delivering an incredible show for you all!"

It will be Smith's first concert in New Zealand since 2018.

"I can’t wait for you to see it and be with you all again soon xx," Smith said.

Ticket information is available via Frontier.