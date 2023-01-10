'Dream come true' - Ryan Fox receives Masters invite in mail

Ryan Fox and his invitation to the 2023 Masters. (Source: 1News)

Ryan Fox has returned home to a special letter in his mailbox - a green envelope with the word "Masters" on it giving away what it contained.

The Kiwi golfer took to social media to share his official invite to this year's Masters at Augusta National, showing off the letter which was addressed to "Mr. Ryan Fox".

"It’s official!" Fox wrote on social media.

"Pretty cool to come home from holiday and have this in the letterbox waiting. It really is a dream come true to play my first Masters."

Fox told 1News last month he believes the Augusta National set-up may suit him well.

"It's relatively generous off the tee and you've got to be pretty precise into the greens, which has been my strength this year.

"Length is an asset off the tee and, from what I understand, once you get the invite to Augusta, you can get on the golf course for a bit of practice," Fox explained.

"I've been told by several people that (I should) get used to it before you got there in Masters week so you're not trying to learn the golf course in the Masters."

The 35-year-old knows 2023 will be another step in his career.

Ryan Fox during the first round of the US Open. (Source: Getty)

Along with the Masters, his place inside the top 50 in the world rankings means he'll likely be able to play some of the other big events on the calendar – the likes of the Players' Championship and the Bay Hill Invitational.

"It's going to be a learning experience next year," he said.

"I won't necessarily be starting from scratch, but there'll be a lot of tournaments I've never played before, a lot of new golf courses, playing against the best players in the world week-in-week-out, which is kind of like playing a major every week.

"It's definitely going to be tougher schedule wise, and it'll also not be set in stone because it will depend if I stay in the top 50 or not in the lead up to certain events."