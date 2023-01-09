Rod Stewart farewells second brother: 'Two of my best mates gone'

Sir Rod Stewart.

Sir Rod Stewart. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Sir Rod Stewart says he has lost "two of my best mates" within just a few months, after the funeral of his brother Bob.

Bob died in November aged 87 and was farewelled in London last week.

It comes after the death Don just a few months before that.

"I said farewell to my Brother Bob today, with his coffin draped in a Rangers flag (life long Glasgow Rangers fan)," Stewart said in an emotional post on social media.

"We loved our game days up in Scotland together.

"Now he joins Brother Don, rest in peace boys. Two of my best mates gone within just a few months."

Sir Rod's sisters Mary and Peggy are still alive - the superstar has spoken about how his siblings helped his career.

"I've got to tell you, these guys were instrumental in supporting me, helping me get into music, and just being there for me," he told The Sun in 2019.

"Whether it was football or washing my dirty underpants, I can't speak highly enough about these guys."

