Lucky Lotto player wins $1 million, 14 players net $22k each

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

One ticket has won $1 million in Lotto's first division this evening, while 14 Lotto players also won $22,526 each in the second division - one also winning in Powerball's second division, taking their winnings to a total of $43,731.

The $15 million Powerball prize was not struck tonight and will roll over on Wednesday, taking the jackpot to $17 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over to $400,000 on Wednesday.

Tonight’s winning numbers are 1, 7, 15, 24, 30 and 3. Bonus ball, 22 and Powerball 9.