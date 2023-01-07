Westpac customers upset over glitch that sent some into overdraft

Westpac. (Source: istock.com)

A technology glitch has caused some Westpac customers to go into overdraft due to a delay in the bank processing Mastercard transactions.

A spokesperson for Westpac told 1News Mastercard debit and credit card payments made by customers on 23 and 24 December were not processed at the time and instead processed yesterday.

The bank apologised for the delay and any confusion it had caused customers, adding that overdraft fees and interest incurred from the error would be waived.

Over 2,000 users responded to Westpac's apology on its Facebook page, most of whom were customers upset by the error.

Some say they were “double-charged” as money properly left their accounts on December 23 or 24, but saw the deduction repeat yesterday.

“We follow our account closely and all our payments had been processed and this morning we had lost over $800? We would have noticed a discrepancy like that!” one person wrote.

“What the hell. Why is my account overdrawn over $400???? I literally check my account after each purchase and all payments came out correctly over this time,” another said.

Many were furious that they and others were forced into overdraft, impacting their spending for necessities like food, fuel and rent.

“Single mother here and now don’t have funds for groceries,” one customer said.

“Waiving of fees isn't much consolation when you have nothing left to put food on the table or fuel in your car... and to do this on a Friday night with no warning!” another wrote.

“Westpac NZ are you going to explain to my landlord why I'm unable to pay my full rent this week?” another added.

Others have told Westpac to sort it out, saying they would be changing banks if the errors were not fixed.