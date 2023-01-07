Canterbury's World Famous Sheffield Pie business for sale

Iconic Canterbury pie empire World Famous Sheffield Pies is for sale.

The popular shop on State Highway 73, between Christchurch and the West Coast is a stopping point for thousands of tourists, truckies and locals each week serving award winning gourmet pies and other treats.

But after 20 years at the helm, owners (and qualified bakers) Loretta and Shane Paterson say it’s time to move on.

The pair have built up the business from making 1200 pies a week, to 6000 pies a week creating a tourist destination, expanding into nearby Oxford and employing 40 staff.

“Over the years, it’s been a matter of working out the techniques and keeping the original famous Sheffield receipe going, one we remember from years ago when it first opened in Sheffield and we used to eat pies at primary school every Monday which Sheffield school still do.” Says Loretta Paterson.

Over the years, they’ve helped the pie evolve.

“Being on a main state highway we've had to look at creating a pie that's going to be suitable to takeaway and make the bottom pastry thicker and not too flakey” he says.

“Over the years we’ve dropped the onion, and it’s important to make a nice flavoured gravy to go with the meats.”

Gourmet flavours have also evolved, with venison and vegetarian options proving popular.

They’ve clearly done something right as queues constantly spill out the door, including today in the rain.

“We always stop here for a pie when we're coming backwards and forwards from the coast.. best pies ever” says one punter.

The country pie empire is listed on Trade Me for sale at $1.65 million. It further states that the “2022 financial year combined revenue for the bakery and two cafes was an enviable $4,873,228 ex GST” and that “this financial year 1 April – 30 Sept 2022 is $3,200,000 ex GST so on target to smash 2022 sales”

The Paterson’s say they’ll only sell to someone who is keen to take the World Famous Sheffield Pie brand on – and yes the secret recipes are all part of the deal.