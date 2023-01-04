Police appeal for Palmerston North man missing since Xmas Eve

Philip Lucas. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are appealing for help from the public to find missing Palmerston North man Philip Lucas.

Lucas, 69, was last seen around 8.30am on Christmas Eve at Palmerston North Hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said Lucas' family are "very concerned".

He is described by police as Caucasian and of medium build, with receding grey hair that is collar-length at the back.

He has a moustache and was wearing glasses, a blue jersey, cream long pants, brown dress shoes, and a blue/black rain jacket.

"At the time of his last sighting he did not have any money or his bankcards so his ability to move about is limited," Thompson said.

"We want to hear from anyone that has seen Philip or anyone matching the description in the area surrounding the hospital.

"We would also ask people that own properties in the area near Palmerston North Hospital that may not have been occupied over this period to check for any signs that Philip may have been there," Thompson added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 quoting file number 221225/7238.