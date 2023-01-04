Number of earthquakes near Te Aroha wake people in upper north

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Te Aroha. (Source: GeoNet)

A number of earthquakes near Te Aroha have woken people from their sleep across the upper North Island.

GeoNet reports three quakes occurred near the town from about 5.39am this morning.

If you have video or photos, please email them to news@tvnz.co.nz or send them to us on Facebook.

The first earthquake - a 5.1 in magnitude and described as strong - occurred at 5.39am 5km south of Te Aroha at a depth of 7km.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second earthquake - a 2.7 in magnitude and described as weak - occurred a few minutes later at 5.47am 5km south of Te Aroha at a depth of 5km.

The third earthquake - also a 2.7 in magnitude and described as weak - occurred at 5.51am 5km southwest of Te Aroha at a depth of 5km.

Another early shake for Waikato and Auckland today with a M5.1 quake causing strong shaking. This was in the same spot as the M3.9 last week, & we’ve received over 20k felt reports.

For more details on todays quake see here: https://t.co/dsR7uL0Ipl #eqnz pic.twitter.com/sNUd3hqIbG — GeoNet (@geonet) January 3, 2023

The 5.1-magnitude earthquake was felt by more than 20,000 people, while the first 2.7-magnitude earthquake was felt by more than 8000 people.

The second 2.7-magnitude earthquake was felt by more than 4000 people.

People across the upper North Island replied to GeoNet's tweets about the earthquakes, saying it woke them up in places such as Hamilton, Rotorua, Morrinsville, Te Awamatu, Tauranga and as far north as Auckland.

Some described the 5.1-magnitude earthquake as "long and strong", with one person in Tauranga describing it as a "serious shake and roll".

ADVERTISEMENT

Others told 1News the quake felt in Tauranga was "scary" as it rattled windows and doors and made their houses shake.

GeoNet said the quakes are likely on the same fault system and added the area last had a strong quake in 1972 - the 4.9-magnitude Te Aroha earthquake.