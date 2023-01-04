Nude twerking vandals break into luxury Byron Bay home

New Year's hi-jinks turned sour for the owner of a luxury Byron Bay home as he watched the antics of a group of men who broke in via video camera in Thailand.

CCTV caught seven naked men getting up to mischief at the home of Eddie Phillips, known as the 'spa king', early on New Year's Day.

The home, on Byron Bay's millionaire's row - Lee Lane - played host to a group of seven naked men who jumped in the pool, took photos and video, and at one stage twerked.

Things took a darker turn, however, when they started hurling pool furniture into the water and smashing statues and ceramics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their actions were filmed on CCTV, which Phillips tuned into while on holiday overseas.

"I saw these people - they were all nude and were climbing up the rock wall and then coming into the pool," he said.

"They were jumping in the pool and swimming around and carrying on."

He told 9News he was willing to let things lie, until he saw the vandalism.

"I can understand young boys jumping into the pool celebrating New Year's Eve, even though it's still not acceptable because it's trespassing, but to be disruptive and smashing ceramics is another thing."

Police are investigating.