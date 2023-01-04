Missing girls Lily and Pearl located in Auckland

Lily, 10, and Pearl, 8. (Source: NZ Police)

The missing sisters that were subject to a public appeal from police have been located in Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said the girls were found a short time ago at an address in Henderson.

"The girls are safe and well and will be returned to family who are extremely relieved at this news," he said.

"I am extremely relieved that the girls are safe and well.

"This is an example of community and police working together and I am really appreciative of the public's help which has led to us locating the girls."

Police said late last night they had "serious concerns" for the welfare of two girls last seen at a South Auckland petrol station and appealed for the public's help in finding them.

Ten-year-old Lily and 8-year-old Pearl were taken in breach of a parenting order on Christmas Eve, Verry earlier said.

The last sighting of the girls had been at 11pm on Monday at a South Auckland petrol station.

A woman wanted in relation with their disappearance was found alone and was arrested in Wellington about 9.45pm on Tuesday.

She refused to say where the children were, Verry said. Officers searched vehicles parked in central Wellington following her arrest but Lily and Pearl weren't found.

Verry said the people at the Henderson address where the girls were found are assisting police with its inquiries.

The woman is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today, charged with breaching a parenting order.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and we are unable to comment any further at this time."