US rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Rally driver Ken Block in 2014. (Source: Getty)

US professional rally driver Ken Block, known for his 'gymkhana' stunt driving videos, has died following a snowmobile accident in Utah this afternoon.

The 55-year-old co-founder of skate brand DC Shoes had been riding a snowmobile up a steep slope when it upended and landed on top of him in Mill Hollow around 2pm (local time).

Block "was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred", the Wasatch County sheriff's department said on social media.

He died of his injuries at the scene.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected."

Hoonigan Industries, an auto enthusiast group co-founded by Block, confirmed the news of his death on social media.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Hoonigan Industries said in a statement.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.

"He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve."

Block is survived by his wife and daughter.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of his death, the sheriff's department said.