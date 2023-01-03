Police investigating sudden death in Hawke's Bay home

7:46pm
|
1News
A police car (file).

Police are investigating following a sudden death at a property in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident at a home on Allens Lane, in Clive, for "several hours" this afternoon, duty Inspector Ang Hallett said.

"Police, FENZ (Fire and Emergency New Zealand) and St John Ambulance have been dealing with a sudden death at the property."

Hallett said while the incident "will be concerning for the community", police "would like to reassure people that the scene is safe".

The death will be referred to the coroner.

