All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah welcome baby girl

Hannah Barrett. (Source: Instagram).

Beauden Barrett and his wife Hannah have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, Coco Barrett.

Sharing the news on Instagram this morning, the All Blacks star said: "2023 is off to a wonderful start, welcoming Coco to our family @hannahlaity was incredible once again❤️ #girldad".

The couple already have a daughter together, two-year-old Billie.

Barrett posted a photo of Billie brushing her baby sister's hair at the hospital.

Hannah also shared the exciting news on social media saying: "Welcome to the world Coco we love you so much💕".