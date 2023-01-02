Inquiries underway after man kicked, bitten by police dog

A police car (file).

Inquiries are underway after footage emerged of an alleged burglar being kicked by an officer and bitten by a police dog.

The video, which lasts about 40 seconds, shows the man restrained on the ground while a police officer kicks him in the back and he’s bitten by the dog.

The incident happened at a property on Hillsborough Rd in Auckland on Saturday.

Superintendent Trevor Beggs said when police arrived at the scene, two men fled the property and one of them, a 41-year-old, was then found and arrested.

The other man made his escape on a dirt bike and was followed by the police Eagle helicopter to an address on Seacliff Rd.

He continued to evade police by jumping fences and as a result, a police dog was deployed.

The dog bit the man's calf, bringing him to the ground, where two police officers restrained him with handcuffs.

While the man was on the ground the police dog continued to bite this leg while the officer appeared to hit him in the head and kick his side.

The dog continued to hold his leg and after about 40 seconds, one of the officers restrained the dog.

At the end of the footage, it appears that one of the officers attempted to wash away the blood with a hose.

Police would not comment on whether it is standard procedure for officers to clean up the scene of their own arrests.

Police told 1News the man was subsequently found to be in breach of court imposed bail for other offending and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

They also said photos and videos of a police response “does not always capture the full context of what our staff are dealing with”.

“Inquiries are currently underway with the police staff involved in both the tracking and the arrest of the offender.”

The man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

