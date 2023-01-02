Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 74

10:51am
|
1News
Anita Pointer.

Anita Pointer. (Source: Getty)

Anita Pointer, of the grammy award-winning R&B group the Pointer Sisters, has died at 74.

The BBC reports that her family were deeply saddened by her passing, saying in a statement, "Heaven is a more loving, beautiful place with Anita there."

She passed away at her Beverly Hills home in California.

Anita was the second oldest of the four siblings, who rose to fame in the seventies through hit songs like Jump (For My Love) and Fire.

The group blended multiple genres, mixing funk, soul, R&B and even country.

In 1975 their song Fairytail won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, in a category dominated by white artists.

While Pointer saw highs in the music world, her life was marked by tragedy after her only child, Jada Pointer - died from cancer at 37. Anita raided her granddaughter Roxie.

In a statement, her family said they are "comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace".

