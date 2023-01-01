Urban artists turning Canterbury Museum into blank canvas

A group of urban artists are taking over Canterbury Museum.

The historic building has been cleared out so it can be redeveloped - which means the building is now a blank canvas for more than 50 people to create art.

With a spray of colour, empty rooms across the building are about to become an exhibit.

"We wanted to create an all-encompassing feel," one artist, Flox said.

Nature will be mixing with abstract, brought together with neon paint that glows in the dark.

"So when people walk into this room, it's sort of like this dark bunkery feel, but then they are wowed by the neon pops," Flox said.

Two ventilation systems have been installed, and some heavy-duty masks are needed for the toxic fumes from the paint.

"We look like some sort of scene out of Stranger Things in the upside-down world," artist Sweats joked.

Curator Ruben Woods says there'll be large wall paintings, digital art and small installations.

"It's going to transform this iconic institution through the work of these artists who have gone from predominately working in the streets to exploring a whole range of new approaches," Woods said.

The exhibition will be called Shift. It's being described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, with money raised from tickets going towards the museum's makeover.

"It's just a really cool thing to be a part of," Flox said.

"It's really humbling," said Sweats.

The exhibition will run for just over two months before the museum shuts up shop for five years.