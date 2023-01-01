Watch: 2023 begins with a bang at Auckland's Sky Tower

New Zealanders across the country have celebrated the New Year overnight.

For many, that meant tuning in to the fireworks display at Auckland's Sky Tower.

This year's fireworks display involved 500kg of fireworks, SkyCity chief operating officer Callum Mallett said.

That's about 3500 individual flares, let off over three levels of the Sky Tower in just five minutes.

It took six months of planning and was a welcome return for the event, after last year's edition was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

