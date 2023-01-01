Fires caused by fireworks burn into New Year's Day

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket tackling the Marahau fire, seen from the Old Macdonald's Farm Holiday Park. (Source: 1News)

Firefighters spent New Year's Eve and into today tackling fires around the country thought to be caused by fireworks.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said it responded to more than 40 111 calls about fires caused by fireworks, bonfires and campfires between 9.30pm last night and 2.30am this morning.

It said many of the fires in the South Island were reported to be in areas that were difficult to access.

This included a vegetation fire in "difficult terrain" at Marahau in the Tasman District, which forced some houses to be evacuated.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets were brought in at first light, and helicopters with monsoon buckets continued to fight the fire throughout the day. They were still responding at 5.30pm today.

Campers in the area told 1News they could see the flames about 1am and said they heard loud popping and crackling as the blaze burned.

"I came back to the tent and got our bags ready in case we needed to leave."

Fire in Marahau. (Source: Supplied)

"It was really loud; we could hear the trees cracking and popping. I was worried, packed up some stuff, but we talked to the campground owners, and they were monitoring it and seemed calm about it, partly because there's a river and a road between us and the hill," another said.

"It was pretty scary, as there are so many kids here, and a lot of people were asleep. I think there was a worry about evacuating the campsite if people had been drinking and would then have to drive."

There was also a "large blaze" at Dalefield near Arrowtown, reportedly started by fireworks, which had been contained to about 1.2 hectares by 2.30am. It was later put out.

A fire investigator will determine the origin of the fire. Stuff reports the fire was on a property owned by American millionaire Tony Malkin, according to neighbours.

Malkin had planned a 14-minute commercial-grade display for New Year's, prompting a number of people to sign an online petition against it.

Meanwhile, a fire on a cliff face which was about the size of a football field at Aramoana near Dunedin is now out. A helicopter with a monsoon bucket was brought in at first light to support crews on the ground.

In the north, FENZ said the "most serious" incident was a scrub fire started by fireworks at Mahurangi East, with crews fighting to keep the fire from reaching homes.

Firefighters were forced to reach a "large blaze" in Auckland's Puhoi on foot because fire trucks couldn't drive to the site.

In Auckland's Kelston, there was a fire close to a house, reportedly caused by fireworks.

There was also a fire on the roof of a Palmerston North building, and seats were "ablaze" in a park, both reportedly caused by fireworks.

FENZ also said there was a fire in the roof of a Tauranga house, reportedly ignited by fireworks.

In Wellington, firefighters put out a vegetation fire in Oriental Bay.

FENZ's Murray Dunbar said the number and scale of incidents overnight reinforced fireworks pose a high fire risk and have to be used responsibly and sensibly.

"Fire and Emergency has been saying this for a long time. People using fireworks have to look at the conditions - things like wind and the proximity to material that can catch fire easily. If the conditions aren't right, then don't light."