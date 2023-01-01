Ex-Warriors coach Daniel Anderson hospitalised after beach accident

2 mins ago
|
1News
Daniel Anderson.

Daniel Anderson. (Source: Photosport)

Former Warriors coach Daniel Anderson has been hospitalised after suffering a serious injury while bodysurfing in Sydney.

Anderson, the current Sydney Roosters recruitment manager, was on holiday with his family when he was dumped on his neck by a big wave while at Soldiers Beach, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The injury is believed to have caused the 55-year-old to suffer a cardiac arrest.

His family rushed to aid him, and he was transported to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he is in a stable condition. He is on a ventilator and is under supervision.

Anderson was the first Warriors coach to take the team to the NRL grand final when they lost to the Roosters 30-8.

He also coached the New Zealand Kiwis between 2004 and 2005. He coached the Eels in 2009.

