One dead after crash in Auckland's Massey

Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Don Buck Rd, Massey. (Source: 1News)

One person has died after a crash in Auckland's Massey in the early hours of this morning.

Police were advised a car had crashed on Don Buck Rd at 4.16am.

"Tragically a person was confirmed deceased at the scene," police said.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"Police are working to build a picture of what took place prior to the crash. An examination of the crash scene is ongoing."

Don Buck Rd, between Gallony Ave and Redhills Rd, is closed.