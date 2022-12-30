Smoke billows over Christchurch suburb after building fire

A large smoke plume could be seen drifting across the Christchurch suburb of Hornby this morning after a major fire at an industrial building.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) senior station officer Kevin McCombe told 1News that it initially "took some effort" to extinguish. He said the fire's cause was still under investigation.

"We took a defensive tactic - which means that basically staff will keep outside the perimeter of the building, and we limited the spread of the fire so that it didn't impact any of the neighbouring properties."

He said 24 firefighters attended the incident, which appeared to be at a car dismantlers.

FENZ shift manager Simon Lyford earlier said the 7.15am fire prompted multiple calls from nearby residents.

Smoke could be seen for kilometres from the fire. (Source: 1News)

He said multiple fire crews are fighting the fire on Waterloo Rd that was "well involved" but is now contained.

There are no reports of any injuries.

People are being warned to close their windows and doors, and avoid the area if possible. There are traffic diversions in place.